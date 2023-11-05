The New Cold War Plays Out in South Africa Over Electric Infrastructure

23 Oct 2023

The modern Cold War is not about communism vs. capitalism; rather, it is a struggle over how sovereign nations are going to develop and pursue higher living standards for their people. The emerging BRICS+ bloc predominantly advances energy and infrastructure projects with developing countries to help them become richer and more industrious together. In contrast, the existing hegemonic G7 bloc is using financial, diplomatic and environmentalist influence to gatekeep the rest of the world from progressing too quickly. As a country beset by color revolutions, power blackouts and stagnation, South Africa is becoming a prime battleground for the new Cold War.

What makes for a rich country? A high-energy country is a rich country. Most of the high-energy countries on the chart want to pull the ladder up behind them and prevent other countries from achieving the same status. Nothing epitomizes the G7’s modus operandi more than this villainous 2013 quote from Barack Obama about development in Africa:

