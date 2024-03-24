Source: LaRouchePAC Live

Developing Egypt: Monetarism vs National Credit – the New Paradigm

on 19 Oct 2016

This week’s show features the participation of Hussein Askary, an organizer for economic development in the world, with a focus on the Middle East. Askary, a long-time associate of Lyndon LaRouche, discusses the successes and challenges facing Egypt, as a case study for the dueling economic paradigms of the present. Development cannot occur within a monetarist straitjacket, but requires the credit approach of the Lyndon LaRouche–Alexander Hamilton “Four Laws.”