South Africa: State to Take on Eskom Debt with Conditionalities

It is largely due to the tenacity of Minister Gwede Mantashe, his common-sense and commitment to refusing to bow down to the renewables lobby that Treasury under Ramaphosa is now seeing the light. Eskom is Everything to the South African economy.

“But Godongwana believes the problem lies beyond these renewable energy project delays, saying there are “old technologies” that can provide SA with reliable electricity. These include “some nuclear” and “some gas”.

“Any mention of those is attacked by the green energy groups and the environmentalists,”

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says government’s commitment to take on between a third and two-thirds of Eskom’s R400 billion debt will come with conditions – including that the utility invests in gas and nuclear power.

On Monday, he addressed the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), saying that South Africa needs more reliable power sources, gas and nuclear included.

On the sidelines of the event, he said that Treasury’s agreement to take on some of Eskom’s debt comes with certain conditions, which include bringing these “old reliable technologies” into SA’s energy mix.

“When I’m saying I’m going to take the debt, I’m going to have conditions precedent, which will make sure that Eskom makes certain undertakings before I take the debt,” he said.

