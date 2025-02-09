M23: Celebrating Terrorists and Negotiating for a Piece of Congo
by PD Lawton 9 February 2025
warning: graphic image of M23 terrorist activities
The media twists and turns and spins its narrative into a web of lies trying to suffocate the truth with its silken words. The talking heads regurgitate …
re posted from CANADIAN PATRIOT PRESS
Keynes’ Sleight of Hand: From Fabian Eugenicist to World Government High Priest (Part two of a trilogy)
By Matthew Ehret
It is as if the battle lines of civil war have been drawn up between masses of Americans who have been led to believe …
President Trump has pulled the plug on USAID which has funded terrorism, war, extremism, regime change and destabilization across the world as it sold itself as `democracy , peace and development`…
GREX – the GOVERNMENT of RWANDA in EXILE
https://www.gouvrwandaexil.org/
for viewers who do not know : the artist at the start of the video is Kizito Migiho who was tortured to death in a Rwandan prison in 2020 for being a genuine and beautiful voice of peace
Source: THE HIGHEST …
Rwanda conscripts. Rwanda uses prisoners which is one of the reasons it is a “Giant prison full of multiple prisons”
Source: Africa Flashes
VIDEO
7 Feb 2025
Un rapport d'investigation exclusif du Guardian révèle des
re posted from THOMAS SHERIDAN SUBSTACK
Transhausen by Proxy
The Hollywood Flakes are Actually Intelligence Operatives
Feb 08, 2025
The odds of having a Transgender child are about 1 in 3,000. The odds of having three are about 1 in 270,000,000,000.
A “trans child” is just a fashion
…
here be voices of reason, and amazing music composed by Edward Lozansky! Alex Krainer explains how IMF policies destroyed the industrial capacity of Ukraine leaving it open to fascism..
Source: Rising Tide Foundation
VIDEO
3 Feb 2025
Dr.
re posted from EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW
This article appears in the January 31, 2025 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.
Davos 2025: The Last Stand of the Liberal Globalists
by Harley Schlanger
CC/WEF/Sandra Blaser
Donald Trump addressing the Word Economic Forum in Davos via satellite link from the United States.
…
Source: Canadian Patriot Press
VIDEO
2 Feb 2025…
Is South Africa an undisclosed member of Five Eyes ? Surely it is
Source: Canadian Patriot Press
VIDEO
Jan 22, 2025
Get Science Unshackled here https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/m…
Matt and Cynthia’s books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-hi…
… Watch the Canadian Patriot Film “Like a Phoenix: The Death and Read the rest