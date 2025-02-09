M23: Celebrating Terrorists and Negotiating for a Piece of Congo

British Financial Empire, DRC, Rwanda, Uganda,

M23: Celebrating Terrorists and Negotiating for a Piece of Congo

by PD Lawton                9 February 2025

warning: graphic image of M23 terrorist activities

The media twists and turns and spins its narrative into a web of lies trying to suffocate the truth with its silken words. The talking heads regurgitate … Read the rest

Keynes’ Sleight of Hand: From Fabian Eugenicist to World Government High Priest (Part two of a trilogy)

British Financial Empire

re posted from                      CANADIAN PATRIOT PRESS

Keynes’ Sleight of Hand: From Fabian Eugenicist to World Government High Priest (Part two of a trilogy)

By Matthew Ehret

It is as if the battle lines of civil war have been drawn up between masses of Americans who have been led to believe … Read the rest

Révélation choquante: Des milliers de soldats RDF tués en RDC. Kagame dira-t-il qu’il ne savait pas?

British Financial Empire, DRC, Rwanda,

Rwanda conscripts. Rwanda uses prisoners which is one of the reasons it is a “Giant prison full of multiple prisons”

Source: Africa Flashes

Révélation choquante: Des milliers de soldats RDF tués en RDC. Kagame dira-t-il qu’il ne savait pas?

7 Feb 2025

Un rapport d’investigation exclusif du Guardian révèle des Read the rest

Davos 2025: The Last Stand of the Liberal Globalists

British Financial Empire

re posted from                  EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW

This article appears in the January 31, 2025 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.

Davos 2025: The Last Stand of the Liberal Globalists

by Harley Schlanger

 

CC/WEF/Sandra Blaser
Donald Trump addressing the Word Economic Forum in Davos via satellite link from the United States.
Read the rest

Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS

British Financial Empire

Is South Africa an undisclosed member of Five Eyes ? Surely it is

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS

Jan 22, 2025

Get Science Unshackled here https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/m…

Matt and Cynthia’s books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-hi…

Watch the Canadian Patriot Film “Like a Phoenix: The Death and Read the rest