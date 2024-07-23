Source: Media Kigali

Kagame Contradicts Himself: Why Doesn’t Burundi with Tutsi Population Attack the DRC?

16 July 2024

In this video, we expose the contradictory statements made by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda. He justifies his attacks on the DRC by claiming Tutsi persecution, yet Burundi, also home to a significant Tutsi population, does not resort to such aggression. Why the double standard? The truth is clear: Kagame’s actions are driven by a desire to steal minerals and resources from the DRC and inflict violence on its people. It’s time for Kagame to end these deceptions and withdraw from the DRC. Watch as we uncover the truth behind his pretexts and call for justice for the Congolese people

