Re-published with permission, you will find many of Keith Harmon Snow`s articles on this website. His work covers Sudan, Gabon, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.He remains the key source of truth regarding the events following the Rwandan Coup of 1994 and the subsequent horrors both in Rwanda and D.R. Congo committed by Paul Kagame and the RPF, that is the truth according to Rwandans and Congolese, not the truth according to the warlords of Washington or Westminster.

Image: Keith Harmon Snow

List of Keith Harmon Snow`s articles you can find on this website using the Search bar:

Gertler`s Bling Bang Torah Gang: Israel and the Ongoing Holocaust in Congo (Part 1)

EXPOSING U.S. AGENTS OF LOW-INTENSITY WARFARE IN AFRICA :The “Policy Wonks” Behind Covert Warfare & Humanitarian Fascism

ENCORE PLUS DE PROPAGANDE SUR LE CONGO

MORE CONGO PROPAGANDA: M23 & THE UNSEEN HIGH-TECH GENOCIDE

The Emancipation of the Rwandan People: The written speech for the convention of the Rwandan People’s Government in Exile (GREX)

LE CULTE DU ROI DU CURE-DENT: (L’AFRIQUE CENTRALE REVISITEE)

THE CULT OF THE TOOTHPICK KING: ( Central Africa Revisited)

The Kidnapping And Sham “Trial” of Hotel Rwanda Hero Rusesabagina

The Rwanda Hit List: Revisionism, Denial, and the Genocide Conspiracy

CHRISTIAN SAVIORS & THE ADOPTIONS INDUSTRY IN CONGO: EXPLOITING AFRICA’S MOST PRECIOUS RESOURCE: CHILDREN

INSIDE THE COMPANY, DOWN ON THE FARM: Plantation slavery in Congo

