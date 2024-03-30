The Emancipation of the Rwandan People

The written speech for the convention of the

Rwandan People’s Government in Exile (GREX)

Paris, France

2 December 2023

keith harmon snow

“Until the lion tells the story, the hunter will always be the hero.”

African Proverb

This African proverb aptly sums up the reasons for the Western world`s contemporary (mis-) understanding of Rwandan history and events in Central Africa.

The pre-colonial era was no picnic for Hutus. The so-called ‘history’ of Rwanda told by the Tutsi monarchist historian Alexis Kagame (1912-1981) was the authorized history of the Tutsi monarchy and at its base it was as dishonest as the stories Americans have always told about Cowboys and Indians, or Israel’s stories about the Palestinians, or the stories that the former CIA station chief Larry Devlin told about the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, or the stories that the Paul Kagame regime and it`s propagandists tell about the first president Gregoire Kayibanda and the HUTU Revolution.

We have to examine the falsification of African history carefully, because history is not dead, it is also part of the present. The roots of all the contemporary violence in Central Africa can be traced through the violence of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF). This includes all the lies, and disinformation.

So, it is necessary to understand the depth of these lies and the manipulation that the RPF-Inkotanyi has engaged in.

I will give a few examples of how the RPF has controlled and manipulated information and how this information has spread like the cancer of the RPF itself.

The RPF has successfully inculcated the lie that the founders of the Hutu Social Movement and the events of the 1960s were part of the Hutu plan to exterminate the Tutsis. This is patently false.

For example:

Most genocide scholars in the West (USA, Canada, & Europe) and almost every book they have produced about genocide lists the Bahutu Manifesto as one of the first indications that the Hutu wanted to exterminate the Tutsis. However, let us recall that it was the “Mise au Point” issued by the Counseil supérieur du pays set the tone for the Bahutu Manifesto that was published after. The Counseil supérieur du pays was a Tutsi monarchist council.

In February 1957, in anticipation of the United Nations’ fourth triennial visit to Ruanda, scheduled for the fall, the Counseil supérieur du pays, stacked with monarchist Tutsis, issued a manifesto that situated Ruanda’s problems in a black-white racial context and completely dismissed the Tutsi Apartheid against the Hutus.

In response, in March 1957 nine Hutu intellectuals published the Bahutu Manifesto, a liberation tract that very respectfully challenged Tutsi supremacy and called for radical reforms. This was not a call for genocide or a precursor for genocide in any way.

The Bahutu Manifesto criticized “anti-colonial nationalism” by the elite Tutsis and praised colonialism for protecting the Hutu masses from what would have been even worse in the absence of the colonists.

The response of the Tutsi aristocracy was an increasingly violent militarist revival born out of Tutsi entitlement, intransigence and supremacy. The Tutsi aristocracy portrayed themselves as victims, as an oppressed and superior people descended from heaven and born to rule over the lesser Hutus.

The Tutsi monarchists were abusive, punitive and unrelenting, and they fought tooth and nail to preserve the social order, and this was a social order that relied on absolute force, violence and the enslavement of the Hutus. Let`s call this what it is: TUTSI FRAGILITY (like white fragility) where even the tiniest challenge to Tutsi power and the monarchist supremacy was considered an outrageous injustice and an offense to the Mwami (Tutsi king).

The Tutsi monarchists responded to the Bahutu Manifesto with a reactionary, counter- revolutionary, call-to-arms. They wanted blood. They began a war of words that soon led to attacks and even assassinations of HUTU leaders.

In the days immediately following Mwami Mutara’s death in 1959, armed bands of Tutsi and Twa roamed central Rwanda attacking Europeans and European property. A Belgian agent was wounded by a Hutu mob officered by Tutsi, while Twa commandos hunted down another Belgian agent, a known Hutu sympathizer, who escaped when Belgian reinforcements arrived by accident. Attacks also occurred against a pro-Hutu Catholic newspaper and other ‘targets.’

Tutsi plans were executed with amazing speed. In September 1959, Twa commandos serving the monarchist Tutsi Union Nationale Rwandaise (UNAR) party assaulted the Hutu leader Joseph Gitera: the news spread like wildfire through the population.

On 27 September Gitera’s moderate APROSOMA party issued a communiqué that described the Tutsi people as “exploiters by nature, xenophobic by instinct, and communist by need, as manifested by the UNAR party.”

In hindsight, it is quite clear that the description of the monarchist Tutsi people in this communiqué was profoundly prescient; meanwhile, addressing the crimes of the Tutsis in the 1959- 1968 era remains rather taboo.

It was true: the monarchist Tutsis and UNARists were out of their minds with vengeance, xenophobia and hate. It is exactly what we saw—and what we see—from Paul Kagame and the RPF 25- 30 years later. So, who, exactly, set the stage for the 1994 genocide of the Tutsis in Rwanda? It was the extremist Tutsis.

It is time for change in Rwanda.

The famous Belgian ‘White Father’ of the Catholic Church, Monsignor Andre Perraudin, is almost always portrayed in academic texts (and contemporary accounts that revisit Rwanda`s history) as a Hutu sympathizer whose support for the Hutus confirms his role as an evildoer and Tutsi hater. These claims do not hold water.

Any accurate portrait of Monsignor Perraudin would properly define him as perhaps one of the world`s most important and first liberation theologists. This is why Paul Kagame and the RPF attacked the Catholic Church.

Andre Perraudin saw with his own eyes the violent and intransigent nature of the monarchist Tutsi supremacy. A thorough examination of Monsignor Perraudin’s statements and actions has to take into account the force and violence of the Tutsi Monarchist institution.

Monsignor Perraudin’s experiences in Switzerland during World War II led him to declare that “[t]his [UNAR] tendency resembles strongly the ‘national socialism’ that other countries have known, and which have caused them so much grief.” To Andre Perraudin, the Tutsis behaved like the NAZIs from World War II.

Also, in 1959, an extremist Tutsi leader, Gratien Sendanyoye, authored an incendiary Tutsi warrior epic poetry tract that called for military mobilization and labeled Hutu leader Joseph Gitera a traitor.

Another example is the attack against Dominique Mbonumutwa. The RPF narrative and many academics suggest that this was the “spark” that ignited the attacks by Hutus against Tutsis in 1959 and in the years that followed. That is a twisted interpretation of the truth.

There were many provocations and attacks and assassinations—both attempted and successful—committed by the Tutsi extremists, and their agents or loyal subjects, that preceded the attack against Dominique Mbonumutwa. ( Dominique Mbonumutwa was the first president of Ruanda, for nine months, but only in an interim capacity, and Gregoire Kayibanda was the first Prime Minister, both elected at an emergency (limited) public forum on 28 January 1961. Gregoire Kayibanda was the First President ( of the First Republic) of Rwanda following the elections of 6 October 1961)

The establishment narrative about ‘genocide in Rwanda’ portrays the Tutsis as victims from the late 1950’s forward to today. There are also many examples where the pre-colonial era depicts the Tutsi monarchies as the great benefactors of the Hutus. This is the extremist Tutsi historiography, comparable to the hunter’s version of the Lion hunt.

These accounts ignore the Tutsi terror campaigns of the independence era (1958-1963) and the decades that followed (1963-1990). The Tutsis are almost universally portrayed as a mistreated people who were undeservedly dispossessed of state and country. This portrayal of the Tutsis as victims, the narrative which subsumes all others from 1959 forward, was inculcated by the elite Tutsis and their Inkotanyi.

After their flight into exile, which, we must of course mention, was as often by choice as not, the Tutsi elites called their UNAR armed guerrillas Inyenzi—a term that represented their pride in their ability to attack at night, hit and run, inflict damage, terrorize the people and the country, and retreat by day. It was also a term meant to invoke terror in the population. We have to remember, too, that many of the monarchist Tutsis CHOSE exile over participation in the First Republic, and that not every Tutsi in exile supported the Inyenzi.

Every Inyenzi attack was a provocation and the Inyenzi and their leadership KNEW that Hutu would retaliate against interior Tutsis. The RPF also knew that every attack would result in the death of more Tutsis. The Inyenzi didn`t care. The RPF didn`t care. In fact, we now know that Paul Kagame and the English-speaking RPF Tutsis didn`t care about the French-speaking Tutsis who never left Rwanda (in the 1959-1968 era). In fact, Paul Kagame hated them, considered them traitors, betrayers, and both killed them directly and facilitated their killing through the RPF military advanced and the RPF infiltration of the Interahamwe.

The monarchist Tutsis tried to KILL the First Republic. They did everything they could, knowing that thousands of people would be injured, killed, or uprooted from Ruanda.

The Inyenzi also joined the Lumumbist and Mulele and Simba rebellions in the Congo. This is interesting, and it is just one of many details that are profoundly relevant to understanding the true historiography of Ruanda-Urundi and Congo. It is imperative to examine the Belgian role in the decolonization crises in both Congo and Ruanda-Urundi. It is complex, but such things are often distilled down to soundbites or gross caricatures of reality that serve the extremist TUTSI ‘victims’ narrative.

There is an unwritten story that needs to be written under the title THE EMANCIPATION OF THE HUTU PEOPLE or maybe A PEOPLE`S HISTORY OF Rwanda.

With the Civil Rights movement in full swing in the United States in the early 1960s, and anti- colonial resistance and liberation struggles all over the world, Ruanda-Urundi was a very unique situation. It was easy for the extremist Tutsis to sell their victimization to the rest of the world, merely pointing at the Belgian occupiers and declaring themselves a subjugated and enslaved people. Well, it was true, and it wasn`t.

And that is the nature of this extremist Tutsi fascism, and that is what exists in Rwanda today.

It`s time for a change in Rwanda.

The terms Inkotanyi and Inyenzi symbolized the mythology of supernatural powers that were inculcated and bestowed upon the Tutsi and their Mwami. The Tutsi extremists knew exactly what effect the use of these terms would have on the masses of Hutus and petit Tutsis, both in the revolutionary era (1959-1968) and the Civil War era (1990-1994).

Inkotanyi, Inyenzi, Union Nationale Rwandaise (UNAR), Rwandese Alliance for National Unity (RANU), the Rwandan Patriotic Front, the RPF’s Directorate of Military Intelligence in Rwanda today—this is the face of Tutsi Supremacy and terror in Rwanda and Congo.

It was the extremist Tutsi elites who set Rwanda on a genocidal path. The elite Tutsi and RPF narrative omits all mention of the terrorism orchestrated by the Tutsi elites.

This is the hidden history of genocide in Rwanda.

The Hutu and petite Tutsi people will never forget.

Paul Kagame is a terribly sick man. A tortured man. All the pain and sorrow inflicted on him and his family, as refugees, must have taken a toll on him that he never recovered from. Later, 1980-1985,he joined Yoweri Museveni and participated in the bloody campaigns of the National Resistance Movement/Army in the Lowero Triangle in Uganda. He was rewarded with a high post in the new Museveni regime, a post where he is said to have committed horrible atrocities in the new Ugandan state.

In his rise to immortality, Paul Kagame was never afforded a chance to rescue his Self and recover his true nature, his true Self. Paul Kagame, the man, is a discombobulation of a human being who never found his way to having his fractured and discombobulated Self reconstituted and reintegrated to become a whole and complete human being. The effects of the multiple traumas suffered by Paul Kagame—as a child, in the refugee camps, as a soldier—shattered his psyche. There was no therapy to help him reintegrate his shattered Self and no mentor who helped him find a moral compass.

The effects of trauma of the kind that Paul Kagame must have suffered are devastating. In the language of psychology, Paul Kagame was clearly stricken with multiple psychological disorders. Trauma scrambles the brain and lodges itself in the muscles and tissues of the body (this is known as Reichian armoring). We can imagine the gears of Paul Kagame`s brain spinning out of control—and this is no joke or understatement of the diagnosis—all haywire and random and on the verge of explosion, or maybe we should more accurately envision the inner workings of his mind as a broken spring, whammied and warped and kerbanging around like a Jack-in-the-Box trapped inside the tight confines of his skull. The man suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), antisocial personality disorder, paranoia, delusions of grandeur, and he seems to thrive on vengeance and hatred and the commission of horrible violence. Antisocial personality disorder is known as sociopathy, a mental health disease where a person consistently shows no regard for right and wrong and ignores the rights and feelings of others. This is exactly what we see in Paul Kagame.

Paul Kagame’s brains are obviously scrambled and disfigured, like a machine that has exploded or a bouncing, broken spring, or a ghetto that has been bombed.

Paul Kagame has shielded his wounded Self from all normal human feelings; he has shielded his Self from showing any compassion; he long ago lost any and all moral conscience-ness. Indeed, it requires a whole new vocabulary to even begin to describe the deranged man that is Paul Kagame, or the scale and nature of the horrible crimes he has committed.

And this fatal wounding of Paul Kagame`s Self goes back to the earliest years of baby Paul’s childhood, the wounding of the once innocent child that was born—as most all normal healthy children are—a perfect manifestation of the great Creator, of God, or Mohammed, of Shiva, or the Great Cosmic Mother, or Jesus… whomever you believe that the creator might be.

We need not focus on Paul Kagame, however, because he is only a symptom of the problem, albeit the most dangerous, social kind.

THE ATROCITIES OF THE RPF ARE UNSPEAKABLE.

There is, I suppose, one last thing to say about the immortalization of Paul Kagame, because the world has immortalized this… man. In the minds of his supporters he is like Moses, perhaps—though he is an armed and vengeful Moses—who metaphorically parted the sea and led “his people” out of the refugee camps. Or maybe they see him as their own Odysseus, the hero of Homer’s Greek legend, the Odyssey.

For anyone whose eyes are open, and whose heart is true, for anyone capable of grasping concepts of responsibility and integrity and compassion, anyone capable of feeling them, Paul Kagame’s immortality will always be seen more in the image of Mephistopheles, or Hannibal Lector, or some amalgamation of Homer’s Odyssean beasts, Scylla and Charybdis, the Sirens and the Hydra all in the character and behavior of one man.

I see no point here in once again cataloging the crimes of the RPF-Inkotanyi, as others have done this already, and as I have, the tortures, rapes, massacres, incineration, suffocation and other horrible violence.

I first met the RPF in Kampala, in 1991. Soon after that I crossed the frontier from Karambi (Uganda) to Kasindi (Zaire) and bicycled to Goma. Sixteen years later, I retraced my route on a motorcycle with a young Congolese driver. Departing Goma on the road to the frontier with Uganda, we were detained at gunpoint by kadogo that had been kidnapped by the Rassemblement congolais pour la democratie (RCD)—one of Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni’s many bloody militias operating in eastern Congo. I say kidnapped because these were children, and their lives were stolen from them, and they carried deadly Kalashnikovs bigger than their vocabularies. They took me prisoner, and if the commander of their camp had understood my mission in Congo (to document the crimes of the Rwandan Patriotic Front) they would have shot me then and there.

Coming and going from Central Africa between 2000 and 2011, I documented and catalogued the war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) and Ugandan People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) from 1996-2003 all across the Congo-Zaire. Since then Ihave also documented some of the UNSPEAKABLE crimes committed by the RPF in Byumba and Ruhengeri in 1991, 1992, and 1993. The RPF regime is still committing crimes in Congo and it is a repressive regime in control of Rwanda. Millions upon millions of people have suffered and millions more died.

Where was the international press when the RPF was wiping the people of Byumba off the face of the earth between 1990 and 1995? Well, journalists visited the RPF headquarters in Mulindi (Byumba) but they didn`t “see” anything, and they didn`t question the “silence” or the terror or the “emptiness”. Many of these journalists were embedded with the RPF, and they have only told the story of the RPF “victors” and they keep on telling this story even though it is clearly false.

It`s time for these Western journalists to tell the truth. We know who they are.

It is one thing to do something, it is another thing to cover it up.

It is also critical, at this moment in time, to recognize and to admit, that the Tutsi monarchists and the RPF demagogues were not—and are not—the only extremists. Hutu extremism is also a very real problem.

Rwandans need to unite.

The problems of Rwandan regionalism—the conflicts between Kiga and Nduga, for example, between northerners and southerners—need to be put aside. People on all sides need to come clean.

The colonial system, the ethnicization of the language of Hutu and Tutsi, the Rwandan Civil War of 1990 to 1994, these are the things that have the Rwandan people divided and conquered.

Justifications and lies are indicative of a psychological complex, a pathology that the individual uses to protect himself, to armor himself or herself against the acknowledgement of his own pain and suffering. It is one thing to do something, it is another thing to deny it.

When someone commits an injustice against another person, or even against another being, they have committed an injustice against themselves. When we dehumanize another, when we debase them, we are also dehumanizing ourselves, and debasing ourselves.

Proclamations about JUSTICE and LIBERTY and TRUTH and FREEDOM and UNITY and declarations of TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION are all very wonderful sounding. We can see what Paul Kagame has done with these, and what a huge facade they are in the context of modern Rwanda 1994 to the present day. If these terms are to have any meaning, beyond their deployment as empty patriotic slogans, there needs to be something else included in the mix.

Until we forgive, we do not love. And more than anything else in the world, love is in need of love today.

And so, I will close by saying that we must both understand and never forget our true history. It is only through this understanding, this truth, combined with integrity, forgiveness and love, can we hope to break the cycle of violence against others, and ourselves. This is a very personal responsibility for each and every one of us.

Keith Harmon Snow Paris, France

2 December 2023

Towards Leadership Befitting of the People of Rwanda : The Transition of Paul Kagame

The following is the PRESS RELEASE for the GREX 2023 International Convention. This is the website of the Rwandan People`s Government in Exile:

https://www.gouvrwandaexil.org/fr/acceuil



image: Padri Thomas Nahimana, President of GREX

GREX 2023

GOUVERNEMENT DU PEUPLE RWANDAIS EN EXIL -THE RWANDAN PEOPLE’S

GOVERNMENT IN EXILE

ICYANZU CY’ IMPINDUKA

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR CHANGE

THE TIME FOR PEACE & STABILITY

INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

THE TRANSITION OF PAUL KAGAME AND THE END OF THE POLITICAL MONOPOLY

OF THE RPF-INKOTANYI IN RWANDA

A momentous and pivotal movement uniting the Rwandan Diaspora with the People of Rwanda

1.The Rwandan Diaspora of Africa, Europe, the United States of America, South America,

Canada, Australia, and Asia will gather for the momentous Convention of the Rwandan

People’s Government in Exile (GREX) 2023. Formed in 2017, the GREX is led by Mr. Padri

Thomas Nahimana. The GREX 2023 Convention offers a united front open to all

organizations of political opposition, members of civil society, and political activists who recognize the critical need for the peaceful transition of government in Rwanda. GREX 2023

represents the best means to declare and recognize the unification and solidarity of all

oppressed Rwandan people, both inside and outside Rwanda. GREX 2023 is a platform to

articulate the suffering of Rwandans (and Congolese) long endured under more than 30 yearsof a bloody regime where Beatings and Bullets and other Brutalizations have always been the modus operandi of Paul Kagame and the RPF-Inkotanyi (RPF-I). The progressive and pluralist GREX therefore proudly but also sadly introduces itself as «THE VOICE OF THE

VOICELESS».

2. The GREX 2023 International Convention is taking place in Paris and includes regional

delegates, exiled citizens, and political activists all seeking the peaceful transition from powerof Paul Kagame and the RPF-Inkotanyi. This is a critical and timely initiative which includes many diverse people and organizations, friends of the Rwandan people, and representatives of countries of Africa’s Great Lakes region, all committed to peace, solidarity and the demandfor change.

3. On this occasion, the Convention will officially launch the candidacy and campaign of the Presidential Candidate of GREX, Padri Thomas Nahimana and his honorable campaign team, for the 2024 Rwandan presidential election. We also recall that authorities in Rwanda denied Padri Thomas Nahimana the opportunity to stand as a candidate for the Rwandan Presidency in the previous presidential election (2017). Upon arrival at the airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Mr. Nahimana was denied permission to board the plane to Rwanda due to instructions from Kigali that he could not enter into Rwanda, and was forced to return back to Paris (November 2016 ).

In January 2017, he flew from Paris to Brussels and was again prohibited from boarding the direct flight to Rwanda, again on orders from Kigali refusing his entry into Rwanda. This injustice was another motivation for the formation of the People’s Government in Exile (GREX) on February 20, 2017.

4. As a candidate standing for the Presidency in Rwanda in 2024, Mr. Padri Thomas Nahimana will be presenting a broad outline of the GREX’s political program to the Rwandan people.

To reiterate, this GREX program is centered on an inclusive, pluralistic transition of

government in Rwanda, and a new era of peace, prosperity, and progress in Africa.

5.The time for change in Rwanda has long since passed. GREX is calling on the International Community to support the opening of political space in RWANDA, the assurance of the rule of law, and the holding of free and fair democratic elections, replacing the ballot for the bullet, and respectfully ushering aside Paul Kagame and his exclusive RFF-Inkotanyi regime. It is time to recognize that the incumbent RPF-Inkotanyi government — having reconstituted a form of the feudal monarchy of the pre-colonial and colonial era — has also maintained an apartheid system that obtains at every level of national life. In fact, as various international organizations have many times confirmed, the entire national economy is held captive by a small group of individuals. This elite group has controlled and commanded the defense and security forces with no constraints on their criminal activities perpetuated throughout the Great Lakes region of Central Africa. National education is neglected to the benefit of private schools intended only for children of this elite network. Rwandan judiciary power has been instrumentalized to further enslave people and protect the regime. The massive violation of

human rights is legendary, being the subject of countless annual and quarterly reports of

international organizations. The unceasing wars of aggression against neighboring countries, Democratic Republic of Congo in particular, have ruined millions of lives, ended millions more lives. The human rights atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity are compounded by the impunity and denial. Further, while economic growth and development in some sectors ate presented as monumental successes, this is a facade that simultaneously limits the real and dynamic potential of the region, and has spawned an ever-increasing spiral of losses in all sectors we could measure.

6. The people of RWANDA, the Great Lakes region, and certainly of the entire world have for decades been held hostage by Paul Kagame and the elites of the RPF-Inkotanyi. The new presidential candidate and the GREX propose a new government grounded in a commitment to peace and harmony in Rwanda and the region. This we undertake under the slogan « UNIT POUR BATIR », « CONNECT TO BUILD », and « NIMUHAGURUKE TWUBAKE».

7. The Candidate of GREX intends to also show that his foreign policy will be based on the

respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring countries and those of the African Great Lakes region. It will also be an aggressive foreign policy committed to working with the support of the international community. The GREX proposes a new era of

fundamental and much needed change premised on sincerity, intelligence, transparency and peace that will be a huge win-win for international cooperation and the rule of law. GREX has a clear plan to transform the regional violence into a peaceful coexistence with the Democratic Republic of Congo — Rwanda’s neighbor that has suffered the most horrible successive wars and rebellions initiated and perpetuated under the absolute command and control of Paul Kagame and his regime. This GREX plan will be presented to the Rwandan people, the Congolese government, and the international community.

8. The war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide that have occurred throughout the Great Lakes region from (at least) 1990 to today have left deep wounds within all families, all communities, and even across national and international borders. The entire Rwandan population has been deeply wounded, causing unprecedented physical and psychological trauma that demands immediate and unprecedented remediative action. It is imperative that solutions be devised and programs implemented to bring comfort to the broken-hearted, to assure access to justice for all victims, and to guarantee to all the rights of memory, remembrance and spiritual closure with their deceased family members and friends. It is imperative that the Ballot be substituted for the Bullet, that a new era be ushered in to insure a lasting peace and reconciliation that have more than empty promises and punitive persecution behind them. We are speaking here of obligation, responsibility, and hope for the people of RWANDA, the region, and all of humanity.

9. Concerning the presidential election of 2024, the GREX is ready to brave this historic

moment, and the necessity for change, through peaceful means, including reconciliation,

respect, justice and the rule of law.

10. To do this, the GREX demands that the outgoing government of the RPF-Inkotanyi must open political space, insure the respect, viability and security for all political parties, organizations and individuals who want to enter the arena. GREX demands that all legal and material obstacles erected by the regime to block the access to the elected posts for political opponents be removed. GREX demands that the outgoing government undertake a sincere dialogue with opposition candidates in order for the latter to also be represented within the National Electoral Commission. The GREX also humbly but definitively calls upon the international Community to cease being complacent towards the abuses of RPF-Inkotanyi, to ensure the safety and security of candidates and their representatives, parties, and supporters, to demand the requisite transparency so often touted as a high ideal and necessary requirement of more progressive countries, and to facilitate these parameters through the monitoring of the 2024 presidential election, which is to be transparent and held in a peaceful climate.

Nothing will ever be like before;

a new era is sketched.

The change is now.

Source:

https://www.gouvrwandaexil.org/https://www.gouvrwandaexil.org/