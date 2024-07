Burundi is a beautiful, peaceful country, blessed with their leadership

Burundi to Learn from China to Find Its Development Path: Burundian President

26 Aug 2023

Burundi will learn from China and find a development path which suits its own national conditions in a bid to make greater development achievements, said the country’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

