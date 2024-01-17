re posted from HUGO KRUGER SUBSTACK
Are these policies, such as the handsome loans for new transmission lines that will span 60% of the distance around the earth, paving the way forward for the oligarchs to buy Eskom for scrap, as the very institution that once worked efficiently when it was an independent organ of state is deliberately dismantled?
Engineering Dissent: Unbundling – Are the Oligarchs Coming for Eskom?
Rentseeking is on the Horizon.
With the recent appointment of the board of the National Transmission Company of South Africa, the government is continuing its journey toward “liberalizing” the electricity market, inviting “private” investors to play a role in new electricity generation. A propaganda narrative is circulating in the media, asserting that the traditional public utility model is “outdated”. They advocate for “private” sector involvement as the key to the future. There are claims that South Africa trails at “least two decades” behind the global trend in “restructuring” Eskom, all while assuring the public that “Eskom isn’t being privatized” or that “the coal fleet is too old” and that they “cannot be maintained”. Even though these claims are false, they seem to be persuasive to those who are going to benefit from the situation. Why would they stick to the facts if their pocket depends on them not being true?
