Source: African Stream

20 June 2023

As anger over incoming tax hikes boils over in Kenya, we take a deep dive into the role the IMF has played in ramming austerity down Africans’ throats. It boils down to neocolonial debt slavery, pure and simple – a system designed to keep us down, while oiling the wheels of otherwise faltering Western economies. African Stream’s Kenneth Kaigua breaks down this complex issue.

