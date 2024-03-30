Ma vie est une chanson / My Life is a Song’ by Francis Bebey
re posted from AFROLEGENDS
Ma vie est une chanson par Francis Bebey
On me demande parfois d’où je viens
Et je reponds “je n’en sais rien
Depuis longtemps je suis sur le chemin
Qui me conduit jusqu’ici
Mais je sais que je suis né de l’amour
De la terre avec le soleil”
Toute ma vie est une chanson
Que je chante pour dire combien je t’aime
Toute ma vie est une chanson
Que je fredonne auprès de toi
Ce soir il a plu, la route est mouillée
Mais je veux rester près de toi
Et t’emmener au pays d’où je viens
Ou j’ai caché mon secret
Et toi aussi tu naîtras de l’amour de la terre avec le soleil
Toute ma vie est une chanson
Que je chante pour dire combien je t’aime
Toute ma vie est une chanson
Que je fredonne auprès de toi.
My Life is a Song
I am sometimes asked where I come from
And I answer “I don’t know
For a long time I have been on the way
That leads me here
But I know that I was born from the love
between the land and the sun”
My whole life is a song
That I sing to tell you how much I love you
My whole life is a song
That I hum next to you
Tonight it has rained, the road is wet
But I want to stay close to you
And take you to the land where I come from
Where I hid my secret
And you too will be born from the love of the earth with the sun
My whole life is a song
That I sing to tell you how much I love you
My whole life is a song
That I hum next to you
Source:
‘Ma vie est une chanson / My Life is a Song’ by Francis Bebey