“THESE ARE NOT REBELS. THESE ARE RWANDAN TROOPS”

Rwandan military on rotational 1 month operations in Congo. There is no such thing as M23. M23 ARE THE PROFESSIONAL RWANDAN ARMY. Look at this Rwandan POW , he is half starved, a Rwandan from rural Rwanda conscripted to fight in Congo. This war is a hell for Congolese and Rwandans. Very good analysis from this YouTuber

Source: Africa Insider

63 Rwandan Troops Captured fighting for M23 in Congo. RDF Troops in Congo

