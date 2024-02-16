‘Ma vie est une chanson / My Life is a Song’ by Francis Bebey

most beautiful post from African Heritage
Below is ‘Ma vie est une chanson‘ or ‘My Life is a Song‘, a love poem by Cameroonian author Francis Bebey, a poem celebrating his love for the African woman, in this case for his lover. As we remember that Francis Bebey was multi-talented as a journalist, writer, sculptor and musician, it is no surprise that the title of his poem is “My Life is a Song”. He even headed the UNESCO music department researching and documenting traditional African music. In the poem, he highlights that he was born from the love of the earth with the sun, thus a birth that was very celebrated and a life full of love. As we read the poem, Bebey’s love for his country is abundantly clear as he dreams of taking his lover there, and not only that, but lets her know that his country is where to find the love between the earth and the sun; it is almost as if he was telling all that he was born on the equator. Moreover, let’s face it, the link between the earth and the sun is undeniable, unbreakable, unavoidable, constant, and forever omnipresent. He is so taken by the love so much so that his life is a song that he will sing everyday to his precious one. Wouldn’t you all like to be loved like that? Enjoy!
The poem ‘Ma vie est une chanson‘ by Francis Bebey, was published in Anthologie africaine: poésie, Jacques Chevrier, Collection Monde Noir Poche, Hatier 1988. Translated to English by Dr. Y. Afrolegends.com.
|Ma vie est une chansonOn me demande parfois d’où je viens
Et je reponds “je n’en sais rien
Depuis longtemps je suis sur le chemin
Qui me conduit jusqu’ici
Mais je sais que je suis né de l’amour
De la terre avec le soleil”
Toute ma vie est une chanson
Que je chante pour dire combien je t’aime
Toute ma vie est une chanson
Que je fredonne auprès de toi
Ce soir il a plu, la route est mouillée
Mais je veux rester près de toi
Et t’emmener au pays d’où je viens
Ou j’ai caché mon secret
Et toi aussi tu naîtras de l’amour de la terre avec le soleil
Toute ma vie est une chanson
Que je chante pour dire combien je t’aime
Toute ma vie est une chanson
Que je fredonne auprès de toi.
|My Life is a SongI am sometimes asked where I come from
And I answer “I don’t know
For a long time I have been on the way
That leads me here
But I know that I was born from the love
between the land and the sun”
My whole life is a song
That I sing to tell you how much I love you
My whole life is a song
That I hum next to you
Tonight it has rained, the road is wet
But I want to stay close to you
And take you to the land where I come from
Where I hid my secret
And you too will be born from the love of the earth with the sun
My whole life is a song
That I sing to tell you how much I love you
My whole life is a song
That I hum next to you
