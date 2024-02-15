How Multi National Corporations Rule Under the neo-Liberal `Free Trade` System

super informative interview
Source: Canadian Patriot Press
Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Guest: Brady (War_Hamster)
Feb 12, 2024
On today’s show, Brady (AKA. War_Hamster) discusses United Fruit Company and its connections to the ugly underbelly of US foreign relations and intelligence.
GUEST OVERVIEW: Brady (AKA. War_Hamster) is a former Wall Street advisor, entrepreneur, amateur historian, and Original Intent Constitutionalist.