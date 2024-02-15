How Multi National Corporations Rule Under the neo-Liberal `Free Trade` System

super informative interview

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Guest: Brady (War_Hamster)

Feb 12, 2024

On today’s show, Brady (AKA. War_Hamster) discusses United Fruit Company and its connections to the ugly underbelly of US foreign relations and intelligence.

February 10, 2024 Watch Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret live every Saturday from 11am-2pm ET on https://tntradio.live/

GUEST OVERVIEW: Brady (AKA. War_Hamster) is a former Wall Street advisor, entrepreneur, amateur historian, and Original Intent Constitutionalist.

Like this: Like Loading...