Source: Owen Jones

Avi Shlaim is one of the great living historians: Professor of International Relations at Oxford University, he’s a proud self-described Arab Jew, born in Baghdad in 1945. That heritage has deeply influenced him, and we talk about Zionism, the real history of Israel that is often erased, defying the attempt to start the clock on 7th October, the question of state terrorism, how there could have been a different approach to Hamas, genocide – and why a one state giving equal rights to all is the solution. His new book, appropriately enough, is ‘Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew’.

8 January 2024