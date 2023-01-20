people of this calibre, no longer represent the Western world

Source: Australian Citizens Party

Former Australian ambassador John Lander: The fiction of the China ‘threat’

May 12, 2022

‘If we want Peace, we must prepare for Peace’ This is a re-recording of a very important speech by former Australian Ambassador John Lander to the Wesley Uniting Church in Melbourne on 1 May 2022. Veteran diplomat John Lander was Australia’s Deputy Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China in 1974-76, when Australia first established diplomatic relations with the nation that is now its largest trading partner. He was Australia’s first Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1985-88. John Lander delivered this speech in response to Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton’s 25 April 2022 claim that Australia is showing it wants peace by preparing for war.