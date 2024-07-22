PD Lawton : The Crisis in The DRC, The Blood Mines, Paul Kagame, The Rwandan Genocide. What’s The Connection?

In this interview with Msingi Afrika TV, PD Lawton talks about Rwanda 1994 and the on-going war in DRC which is “uptopian level deregulation” for the Western multi nationals who trade in minerals

Source: Msingi Afrika TV

The Crisis in The DRC, The Blood Mines, Paul Kagame, The Rwandan Genocide. What’s The Connection?

21 July 2024

It’s easy to say that the various crisis going on in Africa, especially in the DRC, is just a case of mindless Africans fighting themselves. Or that Africans cannot govern themselves. That would be nothing but a naïve way of looking at it. DRC seats on a vast mineral wealth that the world wants and would do anything to keep DRC in crisis so they can access it. But it’s up to Africans to know what’s happening and do something about it.

