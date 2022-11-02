DRC expels Rwandan Ambassador. M23 take town in North Kivu, Kiwanja. DRC does military deal with Russia.

Source: SABC

DRC’s decision on Rwandan ambassador: Nixon Katembo

31 October 2022

The Democratic Republic of Congo has given the Rwandan ambassador 48 hours in which to leave the country. The DRC has accused Kigali of supporting the M23 rebels in the east of the country. The expulsion comes after a government meeting to assess the security situation in the DRC after rebel fighters seized the town of Kiwanja. Rwanda has denied supporting the resurgent M23 group. Guest: Nixon Katembo, Channel Africa Producer and Africa Affairs Analyst

