Source: Schiller Institute

“You said that the UN charter was essentially intended as a solution to that issue of sovereign internationalism, but that the Charter is now under great threat due to the former colonial powers who have been — and this is your quote, which I appreciate, “locked into a stupid, pointless, savage and tragic war.” We now have a new savage war in Gaza. So what must be done?”

The Last Gaullist in England

Nov 5, 2023

The entire transcript is available here: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/20…

Like this: Like Loading...