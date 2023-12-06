Opposition to the Unbundling of Eskom: Submission to Parliament South Africa, ELECTRICITY REGULATION AMENDMENT BILL (B23-2023)

re posted from HUGO KRUGER SUBSTACK
I oppose the current move by the South African Government precisely because I have studied the history of unbundling in the developing world, the success stories, and the failures.
For instance, the World Bank’s comprehensive assessment “titled: Rethinking Power Sector Reform in the Developing World” of the 25-year history of unbundling in the developing world, as outlined in the attached document, reveals a crucial finding: the unbundling of various utilities has not ensured a security of supply, as evidenced in the extract below.
Submission to Parliament South Africa, ELECTRICITY REGULATION AMENDMENT BILL (B23-2023)
Opposition to the Unbundling of Eskom
By Hügo KRÜGER
My name is Hügo Krüger, and I hold a background in Civil Engineering with a master’s degree in the Construction of Nuclear Power Plants. I have worked to various infrastructure projects, in Nuclear Power, Coal, Wind and Natural Gas. While I am based in Paris, I am submitting this statement as an engineer and concerned citizen of South Africa.
