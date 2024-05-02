It is a fact that access to energy determines whether a nation and its people are considered living in a First World, Second World or Third World condition. Just the fact that we use such categorisations should reveal to us, how far we have come to accepting and even normalising that such categories exist and will continue to exist. The question is, do they need to? And are we shaping our energy policies in a way that is in fact ever widening this gap, the gap between the energy rich and the energy poor.

Escaping Calypso’s Island Ep.03: Energy Wars

1 May 2024

I am immensely happy to present to you all Ep. 3 “The Eye of the Storm: ENERGY WARS” of our Rising Tide Foundation ongoing Docu Series. I think this is our best episode thus far and its content is extremely important since it discusses the future well-being of us all.

In this light, we have already been experiencing for several decades what could be viewed as energy wars and it is only relatively recently that the western world has begun to feel its effects, though much of the rest of the world has been very aware of its ongoing presence. This is only a recent revelation for the western world since it is only as of late that we are now also being told that there is simply not enough energy to go around, not even for the First World, and that we cannot provide abundant energy without some very large sacrifices.

Please take the time to watch this video, like and share. We cannot afford to remain in the dark on this vital subject any longer.

– Cynthia Chung, President of the Rising Tide Foundation

