How and why British history was deleted and replaced with a Germanic version.

Why ancient Welsh translates Hieroglyphics

The late and wonderful Ross Broadstock :

England has a history that goes back to at least 1500BC – Most English people are not “Anglo-Saxons”. – the British are not and never were “Celtic” – how the Victorian white supremacists removed the migrations from British history and replaced it with “British Barbarism” – how Christianity started in Britain before Rome … And other bits an pieces in this whistle stop overview of authentic British history. – deleting British history was considered essential to dampen the growing revolutionary sentiment that had already led to execution of the Royal family in France

Source: BritainsHiddenHistory Ross

9 Aug 2020

