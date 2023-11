This is the START OF AN ENERGY REVOLUTION for AFRICA

re posted from MYBROADBAND

South Africa’s first mini nuclear reactor planned for the Western Cape

The Western Cape could get South Africa’s first mini nuclear reactor as early as 2026, Sunday news Rapport reports.The publication has received exclusive information about the project from South African venture capitalist André Pienaar’s C5 Capital, which is leading a consortium raising R9 billion in private investment to build the pebble-bed modular reactor (PBMR). The mini reactor planned for rollout in the Western Cape consists of four units — each capable of delivering 80MW of power for a combined output of 320MW. continue reading HERE: Source: https://mybroadband.co.za/news/energy/513875-south-africas-first-mini-nuclear-reactor-planned-for-the-western-cape.html

