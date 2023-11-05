“The system is eating itself”

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Sputnik News’ Backstory [Bibi’s Collective Punishment Doctrine Explored]

4 November 2023

In the first hour of Backstory on Sputnik News, host Rachel Bevins spoke with journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review, director at the Rising Tide Foundation and senior fellow at the American University in Moscow Matthew Ehret about the greater Israel plan, America’s support for war crimes in Gaza, and the creators of Hamas. Matthew talked about the way Hamas was created from British and American intelligence and how the Israelis within Israel are very upset with Nentayahu’s collective punishment.

