Koeberg Unit 1 is safely and successfully synchronised to the grid

ESKOM, Nuclear Energy for Africa, South Africa

re posted from                             HUGO KRUGER SUBSTACK

Cape Town will now enjoy another 20 years of reliable baseload capacity that is generated from zero carbon Nuclear Power. The anti-nukes are not going to like it, because there is now no more need for extra transmission lines (that will be the length of 40% of the earth circumference), no need for major grift from “expensive independent power providers”, or the media personalities who told us that “nuclear has no business case” and that the plant is “at risk of total shut down?”

Synchronization Started

Hügo Krüger
18 Nov 2023

After a life extension program that include replacing the steam generators, Koeberg Unit 1 is back on the Grid. Cape Town will now enjoy another 20 years of reliable baseload capacity that is generated from zero carbon Nuclear Power. The anti-nukes are not going to like it, because there is now no more need for extra transmission lines (that will be the length of 40% of the earth circumference), no need for major grift from “expensive independent power providers”, or the media personalities who told us that “nuclear has no business case” and that the plant is “at risk of total shut down?”

Capetonians will now enjoy the ocean and the zebras on the game reserve that surround the power station. Hopefully the Democratic Alliance Government (who is no friend of Nuclear Power) can appreciate what they have, and perhaps support South Africa’s Minister of Energy in building another one of these beauties?

