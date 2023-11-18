Koeberg Unit 1 is safely and successfully synchronised to the grid

re posted from HUGO KRUGER SUBSTACK
Cape Town will now enjoy another 20 years of reliable baseload capacity that is generated from zero carbon Nuclear Power. The anti-nukes are not going to like it, because there is now no more need for extra transmission lines (that will be the length of 40% of the earth circumference), no need for major grift from “expensive independent power providers”, or the media personalities who told us that “nuclear has no business case” and that the plant is “at risk of total shut down?”