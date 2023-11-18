BRICS CONTROLLED OPPOSITION OR THE REAL DEAL? (and a lot more)

this is a phenominal discussion. Matt Ehret makes sense of world history as the battle between the forces that are for or against the progress and nurturing of human creativity. He makes a perfect case for why the BRICS and our new multipolar world is NOT just more of the same oligarchy control
re posted from MATT EHRET SUBSTACK
BRICS CONTROLLED OPPOSITION OR THE REAL DEAL? (and alot more)
17 Nov 2023
In this ICIC presentation delivered on September 29, I was invited by Reiner Fuëllmich and his colleague Dagmar to discuss why the BRICS alliance is not controlled opposition, the role of the Thurn und Taxis family operations in current psychological warfare (targetting the psychological profile of conservatives in the Trans Atlantic zone) and the difference between dark age vs renaissance cultural dynamics. We spent some time dealing with the politics of art, how the CIA influenced modern art, and much more.
