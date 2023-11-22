re posted from RAILWAY GAZETTE INTERNATIONAL

Image: Angola`s railway network, courtesy: Wikipedia

Highlighting the importance of the railway for Angola, President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço said ‘the Lobito Corridor, which links Angola to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and whose concession we have given today … will certainly boost intra-African exports which currently account for only 14% of the total exports to the rest of the world. Figures like this show us the importance and necessity of putting our infrastructure at the service of the economic and social development of our countries and our continent. And we are doing so with vision, purpose and clearly defined objectives.’

Lobito Atlantic Railway concession launched

ANGOLA: Operations, management and maintenance of the 1 344 km railway along the Lobito Corridor were formally transferred to the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium at a ceremony hosted by the Municipal Administration of Lobito on July 4. Present at the event were President of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and President Felix Tshisekedi from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lobito Atlantic Railway is a joint venture consortium formed by Trafigura Pte Ltd, Mota-Engil Engenharia e Construcão África SA and Belgian rail operator Vecturis SA. Awarded the 30-year concession on November 4 last year, the consortium will handle freight traffic on the 1 067 mm gauge line that connects the deep-water port of Lobito with the network operated by Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer du Congo near the border town of Luau in eastern Angola. The line provides a direct link from Kolwezi in the heart of the Copperbelt to Lobito, offering a direct route for exports of copper, cobalt and other raw materials.

