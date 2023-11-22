great news from Cameroon and great news for the Yaoundé and Douala sections of the integrated continental network!

Source: Railways Africa Magazine

Investing in Cameroon’s Railways: An Exclusive Interview with Camrail’s Director of Transport

16 November 2023

In this ‘Coffee with the Editor’, filmed during the International Railway Safety Council’s Conference in October, we sat down with Jean Ntah, Director of Transport at Camrail, to discuss the evolution and future projects of Cameroon’s railway system.

Key Highlights: – Camrail’s Journey: Since 1999, Camrail has been a pivotal player in Cameroon’s rail transport, operating under a concession with the Cameroonian government. Jean discusses the transition from Bolloré to AGL, a subsidiary of a Swiss group, marking a new era for Camrail.

– Major Renewal Projects: Discover Camrail’s ambitious renewal program. We cover railway tracks already revamped and plans for further expansion. Learn about the rehabilitation of the railway from Yaoundé to Belabo, covering nearly 300 km.

– Future Developments: Gain insights into upcoming projects, including a 600 km renewal initiative in two segments, financed by the European Union and the French Development Bank. In addition, there’s another 200 km of track being financed by the World Bank.

– Enhancing Fleet and Technology: Explore Camrail’s plans to modernize its locomotive fleet.

– Camrail’s Resilience and Vision: Discussing post-pandemic recovery and the impact of global events on Camrail’s activities, we delve into the gradual recovery and strides towards achieving their objectives.

Watch now to learn about the exciting developments shaping the future of rail transport in Cameroon!

