Nuclear Technology can Solve Energy Poverty in Africa : A Presentation by Knox Msebenzi

“Nuclear is an ideal partner for intermittant renewable energy. It should be seen as a complimentary energy source not a competitor.”
“It is important to have renewable energy but it is not enough to run an economy.”
Source: The New African Paradigm
21 August 2021
Knox Msebenzi is the Managing Director of the Nuclear Industry Association of South Africa.
48 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have roughly the same installed capacity of electricity as Spain but has 18 times the population size. Over 50% of this capacity is in South Africa.
“Beyond the fear mongering and anti-nuclear rhetoric, the technology provides an opportunity for Africa to address its energy poverty”