We Moved to a Sacred Forest

There is something very beautiful about green spaces, forest living, ocean life, and eco-living generally. You feel alive as you merge with the beauty and biodiversity around you. This is the excitement my family and I felt when we took our journey from the Nairobi area to a forest house in a sacred forest on the South Coast of Kenya.

Before coming to the coast, we lived in an area called Tuala, in Kajiado County, just outside of Nairobi. In close proximity to the Nairobi National Park, the presence of wild animals was constant. When I would go for my morning walks or photo hunting in the savanna, I came across animals like Hyenas, Warthogs, Zebras, Giraffes, Antelopes, and occasionally the sound of Lions in the distance. I loved the interaction with the wildlife in Tuala, but coming to live in the forest house in Kaya Kinondo Sacred Forest, is a different vibe altogether.

Kaya Kinondo Sacred Forest is thirty acres of indigenous trees, and it’s sacred to the Digo tribe of the Mijikenda community on the coast of Kenya.

continue reading HERE: Source: