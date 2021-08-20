Energy/Electricity is the Power to Develop and Eliminate Poverty in Africa

Production of Equipment begins for Egypt’s El Dabaa nuclear power plant

12 August 2021

Production of Equipment begins for Egypt’s El Dabaa nuclear power plant: The 2nd nuclear power plant in Africa – Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy company, has reached an agreement with Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy to commence production of the core catcher devices for Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear power plant’s units 1 and 2, which is the nation’s first nuclear power plant. The Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority owns the 4.8 GW project, which will include four 1.2 GW Russian pressurised water reactor units. The total investment cost of the project is approximately US$ 30bn, 85% of which will be provided by the government of Russia and the remaining by its Egyptian counterpart through private investors. The first of the three 1.2GW plants is slated to commence in 2026, with the remaining reactors scheduled for commissioning in 2028. The El Dabaa is intended to supply approximately four million Egyptian homes when fully operational, accounting for nearly half of Egypt’s total electricity generation.

