Nuclear Technology can Solve Energy Poverty in Africa : A Presentation by Knox Msebenzi

“Nuclear is an ideal partner for intermittant renewable energy. It should be seen as a complimentary energy source not a competitor.”

“It is important to have renewable energy but it is not enough to run an economy.”

21 August 2021

Knox Msebenzi is the Managing Director of the Nuclear Industry Association of South Africa.

48 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have roughly the same installed capacity of electricity as Spain but has 18 times the population size. Over 50% of this capacity is in South Africa.

“Beyond the fear mongering and anti-nuclear rhetoric, the technology provides an opportunity for Africa to address its energy poverty”

