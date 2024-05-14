Zambia,DRC: Multi-Facility Economic Zone In Ndola, Featuring A New Railway Terminal

Phesto Musonda, President and Chairman of Subsahara Gemstone Exchange. Phesto discusses his plans to develop one of Zambia’s biggest inland ports to facilitate trade and the movement of goods. This includes establishing a regional railway terminal within their multi-facility economic zone situated in Ndola, on the Zambian Copperbelt. Strategically located near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), this zone is poised to become a cornerstone “hub” for regional trade.

Source: Railways Africa Magazine

13 May 2024

In this episode of Coffee with the Editor, filmed during the Land Linked Zambia 2024 event in April, we are joined by Phesto Musonda, President and Chairman of Subsahara Gemstone Exchange. Phesto discusses his plans to develop one of Zambia’s biggest inland ports to facilitate trade and the movement of goods. This includes establishing a regional railway terminal within their multi-facility economic zone situated in Ndola, on the Zambian Copperbelt. Strategically located near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), this zone is poised to become a cornerstone “hub” for regional trade. Musonda elaborates on the economic zone’s design to support trade and logistics, including the expected addition of an electric battery plant. The strategic placement of the railway line operated by Zambia Railways will enhance the accessibility and connectivity, pivotal for the zone’s success in facilitating trade. Stay tuned as we look into the future of transportation in Southern Africa and the pivotal role this new terminal could play in enhancing regional trade and logistics.

