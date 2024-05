EXCELLENT analysis of Rwandan INVASION of DRC…European Union to prop up Kagame regime`s THEFT of Congolese minerals. Rwandan statistics for human development FAKE

Source: African Insider

EU signs Deal with Rwanda to Buy Cobalt Minerals from Congo

14 May 2024

EU plans to secure supplies for green revolution from Rwanda are likely to support smuggling of conflict minerals from DR Congo.

