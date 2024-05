Source: Schiller Institute

Interview with Prof. Jefferey Sachs: Will the Death of U.S. Hegemony Lead to Peace—Or World War III?

19 May 2024

Full transcipt available here: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/20…

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, currently a Professor at Columbia University, has held positions around the world as an economist, and has become one of the most outspoken peace advocates in the United States. This interview was conducted on May 15 by EIR’s co-editor Mike Billington.

Like this: Like Loading...