re posted from BIZ NEWS
In this episode of UNDICTATED, Kemm offers context into why nuclear went off the rails in SA – and why the country may finally be ready to cash in on its world-class expertise and in some areas, global leadership.
UNDICTATED: SA’s lost nuclear opportunity ready for comeback, can end blackouts
After being only the third nation on earth to identify nuclear power as a viable opportunity, South Africa’s record in this field has been a story of mostly highly destructive choices. But listening to Pretoria-based global nuclear expert Dr Kelvin Kemm, the sorry picture may change. In this episode of UNDICTATED, Kemm offers context into why nuclear went off the rails in SA – and why the country may finally be ready to cash in on its world-class expertise and in some areas, global leadership. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.
continue HERE: Source: