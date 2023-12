Source: Africa News

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger look to form a federation

2 December 2023

The foreign ministers of the three Sahelian nations recommended on Friday (Dec. 01) creating a confederation as part of a long-term goal of uniting the West African neighbours within a federation. In mid-September, the military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed a mutual defence pact.

