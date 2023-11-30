Source: Al Jazeera English

Eight-year-old Adam al-Ghoul and 15-year-old Basel Abu al-Wafa shot dead by israeli soldiers

30 November 2023

A warning that some of you may find pictures in this report distressing. Earlier Israeli forces killed two Palestinian children during yet another raid in Jenin. Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratfords from Jenin, the Occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have killed a nine-year-old Palestinian boy and a 15-year-old teenager during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank. Disturbing footage shows the moment Adam Al-Ghoul and Basel Abu al-Wafa were shot by Israeli forces. It comes after Israel’s army raided Jenin for hours and declared the area a closed military zone. Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from the Jenin refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...