the sovereign equality of nations vs the liberal economic `rules based order`

order that is according to Washington and Westminster. Africa is wisely choosing the sovereign equality of nations and partners who offer real development . The world is really on the cusp of monumental changes and African countries aligning with BRICS are headed for a new paradigm!

Source: Russian News

Lavrov: the key principle of the UN – the sovereign equality of states is grossly violated and ignored by the United States, NATO and the European Union. Many countries disagree with the United States’ claim to world hegemony! Commentary for the media by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov on the results of negotiations with the President of Eritrea I. Afewerki, Massawa, Africa.

The world hegemony of the United States ends?! Lavrov, Russia, Africa, Eritrea, Massawa

27 January 2023

