“If the US policy on Africa was different these countries would actually be able to economically develop – THAT IS A HUMAN RIGHT”

the one and only Hermela gives the truthful account of what the US has been doing and saying about Ethiopia in order to undermine Ethiopians march to prosperity for Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa. She explains the history of the US backed TPLF and how it used the aid money from the famine in 1984 to buy weapons. She explains that the recent story of famine in Tigray was a fabrication, just more lies.

Source: The Jimmy Dore Show

Americans Are WILDLY Misled About Ethiopia!

29 January 2023

