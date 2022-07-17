“What is this Rules Based Order? What is this Liberal World View?…..Philosophical liberalism is just a cover for empire. It always has been just that……The concept of real objective truth existing, is not even permitted within a liberal world view!”

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

The Great Game: The Collapse of the Neoliberal Order and the History of US-China Relations

6 July 2022

In this week’s episode of the Great Game, Matt, V and CJ discuss the ongoing collapse of the liberal world order, and the rise of the anti-liberal multipolar alliance. A deep dive into the historic roots of US-China relations is explored at length as well.

Like this: Like Loading...