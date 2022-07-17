OBN Future Africa: PD Lawton – “Energy is Key to Industrialization”

In an interview with OBN Future Africa we covered the following:

Realizing people driven development and the African dream

Is the African Union fulfilling its role of building continental cohesion and solidarity

Food security and agriculture systems

Foreign investors seeking resources not markets

Peace and security to achieve agricultural transformation

Why does Africa still export its raw materials

And most importantly: “As most African countries are non industrialized, what are the strategies to speed up industrialization of the continent?” In answer to this question [ at 26:33 ] I show the true scale of Africa and how this is affected by EUROCENTRIC energy policies imposed on the continent

