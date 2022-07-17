re posted from ABAHLALI baseMJONDOLO

5 July 2022

Abahlali baseMjondolo press statement

The pain of living with the bullet that killed Nokuthula Mabaso

Today it is exactly two months since Comrade Nokuthula Mabaso was murdered in the evening in the eKhenana Commune. Nokuthula was attending a community meeting in a community hall just a few meters away from her house when she was shot and killed.

Nokuthula was a state witness to the killing of Ayanda Nglia who was murdered in broad daylight on the 8 March. The following day Khaya Ngubane the alleged killer was due to appear in court and fight for his bail application after he had been arrested for an attack on a resident of the commune. On 11 March Siyabonga Manqele was shot and killed by the police in the nearby eNkanini settlement, during a police raid.

The police refused to come to eKhenana when Nokuthula’s body was lying on the ground, despite confessing that the they had heard a gunshot. Comrade Bonono had to drive and physically fetch the police. As they did not bother to thoroughly examine the crime scene one bullet remained on the crime scene and was picked up by a community member the following morning. The bullet was brought into Abahlali offices so that it could be safely handed over to the Investigating Officer. It is very concerning that since the day of the murder the police have not investigated this murder. Up until today there is no Investigating Officer allocated to this case. Up until today there is no case number for that matter. Our attorney has been told that the police are taking leave and up until then there can be no investigation of this matter. This is the price of being a poor black woman in this country. Your life does not count to the state.

