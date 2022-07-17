re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Freeman Interview: “Living Conditions in Africa Today Are Morally, Politically, and Economically Unacceptable”

July 16, 2022

I discussed the following subjects concerning Africa:

*Unacceptable living conditions in Africa today

*Fraud of the “green transition” to prevent industrialization

*Importance of China’s infrastructure investment in Africa

*Lack of U.S. development policy for Africa

*Current destabilization of Ethiopia using ethnicity

*Potential of BRICS plus

