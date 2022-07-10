impassioned interview with Mark Barnes, former CEO of the Post Office, on the state of South Africa.

“Transformation is vital”

Source: SABC News

Former Post Office CEO Mark Barnes says SA is dangerously close to collapse

7 July 2022

The former CEO of the Post Office, Mark Barnes, says South Africa is dangerously close to collapse and he has made a plea on social media to President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint the right people to positions of power. He says appoint 100 best people and let them get on with it. To discuss we’re joined by Investment banker Mark Barnes.

Like this: Like Loading...