Source: CGTN
The coming collapse of dollar hegemony
27 April 2023
The U.S. stole billions of dollars from the central banks of Iran and Afghanistan. And finally, when the U.S. and Europe seized $300 billion in assets that belong to the Russian Central Bank, that was a wake-up call for many countries, says Benjamin Norton, founder and editor of Geopolitical Economy Report.