The U.S. stole billions of dollars from the central banks of Iran and Afghanistan. And finally, when the U.S. and Europe seized $300 billion in assets that belong to the Russian Central Bank, that was a wake-up call for many countries, says Benjamin Norton, founder and editor of Geopolitical Economy Report.

Source: CGTN

The coming collapse of dollar hegemony

27 April 2023

