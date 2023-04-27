Sudan: Regime-Change Violence, Begun April 15, Is Still Not Defeated

by David Cherry, April 22, 2023

War broke out within Sudan early on Saturday morning, April 15,

between the military government and the large, powerful militia, the

Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The current military government came to power when the army

overthrew and arrested President Umar al-Bashir in 2019. Bashir had

been in power since 1989. The army had the help of the large RSF

militia that, like the army, had supported al-Bashir. The army and the

RSF are now fighting each other.

The RSF grew out of the notoriously brutal and criminal

Janjaweed—based on the upper-class cattle herders in the five Darfur

provinces in the west of Sudan. From the RSF’s point of view, killing,

raping, and burning down villages is the way to demonstrate its power.

Bashir had adopted it as his private army. The cattle herders were the

upper class in Darfur, but were looked down upon as crude, illiterate,

and incapable of governing by the elites of the cities along the Nile. The

RSF helped the government terrorize and destroy any opposition, armed

or unarmed.

But the RSF became powerful and wealthy through contract work for

Khalifa Haftar in Libya and for the Emiratis in the Saudi-Emirati war on

Yemen. Its leader is Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (aka Hemedti), whose

company, al-Junaid, has investments in mining, transport, car rental, iron

and steel. He also took over some gold mining operations in Sudan in

2017 by force. He is said by some to be the wealthiest man in Sudan.

Another version is that he is the most powerful man in Sudan, and one of

the wealthiest. (Leaders of the army have also embedded themselves in

the economy.)

After the two forces had overthrown and arrested al-Bashir, in 2021 they

overthrew the ensuing civilian government led by Abdalla Hamdok that

oriented toward the Anglosphere. (Hamdok has a doctorate from the

University of Manchester, UK in economics and had a senior position at

Deloitte & Touche in the 1990s.) Then the RSF aspired to displace the

army. Such an aspiration is possible because the RSF is variously

estimated to have 20,000, 50,000, or even 100,000 men, many of them

hardened fighters. And they are distributed throughout Khartoum and

the country. That’s why it is so difficult to dislodge them.

The History

Sudan was given nominal independence in 1956 by the Anglo-Egyptian

Condominium, which had ruled it ever since the Condominium

reconquered Sudan from the Mahdists in 1896-1899. Independent

Sudan’s entire history since 1956 has been one of military rule except

for about 9 months, years ago.

The poverty and misery in Sudan cannot be blamed principally on the

government, any more than the Nigerian or Democratic Republic of

Congo government can be principally blamed, but the government

seems distant from the problem.

Sudan is huge, the size of Europe, with a relatively small population of

47 million today. Sudan’s GDP per capita in 2023 was projected to be

$975, one-third of what it was in 2016! What happened? U.S. sanctions,

for one thing.

Gold is Sudan’s biggest export, and Sudan is Africa’s third-largest

producer after South Africa and Ghana.

The Misery Before the Fighting Broke Out

The New Humanitarian, Sept. 9, 2022, cited a then recent report by the

World Peace Foundation at Tufts University:

“Sudan has faced hunger before, but in the last century it has never faced

levels of hunger as widespread, persistent and acute as today.”

The article continues: “Hassan Mahmoud, a 44-year-old Khartoum

plumber, added that incomes can’t keep up with rising prices at local

markets. ‘Living in dignity for the lower class, even the middle class, is

nearly impossible,’ Mahmoud said in an interview in April.”

Months earlier, in 2021, this writer had been told the same thing by a

Sudanese expat of the urban elite who had recently visited his home. He

said he didn’t know how people managed to live.

Persistent hunger is usually a rural phenomenon, but today it is also

found in the cities.

But Why This Warfare? The Strategic Contexts

A cascade of strategic developments on the larger scale preceded the

outbreak in Sudan. While the proxy war in Ukraine raged on, Saudi

Arabia declined to cooperate with Washington on fixing the oil price.

Then the Saudis expressed a willingness to do oil trades with the yuan.

But the big surprise came last month, on March 10, when China

announced that it had brokered an historic peace between Iran and the

Saudis—a geopolitical earthquake that meant Washington and London

had lost their coveted 100-year control over what they liked to call “the

Middle East.” It caught Washington off guard.

The cascade continued. Russia and China announced a new policy

agreement on March 20 that solidified their cooperation. Then Russia

released a new foreign policy concept on March 31, responding to the

West’s economic warfare: It called for the creation of “world trade and

monetary and financial systems” against the abuse of “monopoly or

dominant position in certain areas of the world economy.”

Washington asks itself, what can we do to upset this, and to set at least

some of the parties in the region against each other? What can we do to

weaken governments to benefit our new drive to get African minerals on

a huge scale to make electric vehicles? And what can we do to trash the

optimism that has been building in the West Asia-Africa region?

It seems highly unlikely, therefore, that the fighting at this moment in

Sudan is coincidental.

Developments in Sudan-U.S. relations were nested within this

configuration of events. The State Department had been trying to force

Sudan’s military government to cede power to a civilian government, a

government presumably led by economist Abdalla Hamdok, who would

be in Washington’s pocket. In late 2021, State sent Jeffrey Feltman, as

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, to Khartoum, where Feltman

bluntly told the military government what it was going to do, and said

anybody who got out of line would be punished. The arrogance was

thick. Khartoum was underwhelmed and gave the State Department the

middle finger. Sudan then increasingly oriented toward Russia. In

February 2023, Sudan and Russia revived the plan for Russia to build a

naval base at or near Port Sudan on the Red Sea—another flame-thrower

event for Washington.

The outbreak of war in Sudan is, further, an expression of the Anglo-

American powers’ drive to do to all of Africa what it has been doing in

West Asia, notably so far in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Palestine, and Yemen.

The parallel drive in Africa was for a long time on a slower timetable

and usually at lower intensity. But no longer. This is what China’s Belt

and Road, and Russia’s drive to electrify the continent, are up against.

The Anglo-American powers have been promoting the break-up of

African states to keep Africa weak. That is what is happening in Sudan

today: In addition to all-round destabilization, there is the threat of the

secession of Darfur. The RSF leadership comes from the elite of Darfur.

If the RSF backs down, it will attempt to extract a price: the secession of

Darfur. Darfur was an independent sultanate until the British invaded

and murdered its sultan in 1916.

Several African countries have either suffered a secession, or are

currently fighting a secession operation against them, including Ethiopia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Democratic

Republic of Congo, and South Africa.

There Are No Good Guys Here, But a Racial/Cultural Divide

Neither the military government nor the RSF has shown interest in the

welfare of the Sudanese people. When there were days of

demonstrations against the military government in 2019, they jointly

solved this problem with a massacre of demonstrators in Khartoum on

June 3, 2019. The RSF took the lead in this massacre, and the army was

part of it too.

There is a significant racial/cultural difference between the army and the

RSF. It is a difference that matters in the struggle for power.

The Nile elite—upper-class families who have lived for generations in

the cities and towns along the Nile—are an alliance of tribes, known

collectively as the Jellaba, the same word used for the all-white robe that

the men wear. In other words, this elite is known as “the suits.”

The Darfur elite is part of the larger Baqqara (Baggara) alliance of tribes

that speak Chadian Arabic and extends from Darfur across the Sahel,

including Chad, Northern Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger, and Mali.

The Jellaba along the Nile are the elite that have been continuously in

power in Sudan. They think of themselves as Arabs; others call them

pseudo-Arabs. They are hated by the peripheral cultural groups because

these peripheral groups have always gotten the short end of the stick.

John Garang attempted to bring all of the peripheral groups together to

overthrow the Jellaba. The one peripheral group that has grown in power

is the Baqqara in Darfur, in the form of the RSF. The peripheral groups

orient toward Africa, while the Jellaba orient to neighboring Saudi

Arabia, across the Red Sea. The Jellaba see the peripheral groups as

African and alien.

In the region and along the Sahel, Africans know this racial/cultural

difference and are drawn to Hemedti for that reason.

Hemedti was inspired by John Garang. Like Garang, he is utterly opposed to the

Islamists of the Muslim Brotherhood that Bashir had given rein to, and is

concerned over their remaining influence in the Jellaba (and the

government).

The War Has Greatly Intensified the Misery

The current struggle has made the misery much worse. The water system

in Khartoum is down. Electricity is off more frequently. It is dangerous

to leave home because there are tanks in the streets and gunfights in the

suburbs. Jets overhead are bombing RSF facilities. So the food problem

is worse than before. The WHO said as of April 20, “Almost 330 people

have died in the fighting and almost 3,200 more have been wounded in

Khartoum, the western region of Darfur and other states.” But the

hospitals have run out of blood and medical supplies. According to a

report of April 20, “39 of Khartoum’s 59 hospitals have been shut down

by artillery fire and aerial bombing.”

The World Food Program (WFP) suspended operations in Sudan a few

days into the fighting, after three of its people were killed in the fighting.

Of the 16 million suffering hunger even before the conflict (one third of

the population), the WFP had been reaching almost 10 million.

The Attempted Merger of the Army and RSF

For months before the shooting began, the army and the RSF had been

engaged in attempting a merger, under pressure from especially

Washington to do so. But it’s purely a power struggle that no “conflict

resolution” routine can fix.

What the outside powers—including the U.S., Egypt, Saudi Arabia,

UAE, and the eight IGAD trading group of countries—should have done

is to say that Sudan already has a government, and we will back it up

and support Sudan’s territorial integrity. You, the RSF, can be integrated

into the army on the army’s terms. If you don’t like those terms, we will

intercede for you up to a point. What was actually going on in the talks

is not public. It does seem however, from public pronouncements, that the two military forces are being treated as equally legitimate by the U.S. and others.

The Chairman of the ruling military Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah

al-Burhan, had made Hemedti his second-in-command, and the RSF

people had been given ranks. Those moves conferred some legitimacy.

The sticking point was who would oversee the integration. In other

words, who would come out on top? There was not enough clout applied

to compel the RSF to submit to a monopoly of force on the part of the

government.

Neither side is interested in an actual truce or in a negotiated settlement.

The suffering of the people is not a major consideration. They prefer to

fight to the death.

The International Dimension

Egypt is supporting the military government, with which it has strong

ties. Russia and China have Egypt as their key ally in the region, and

they also support the government, believing that is the choice for

stability. In its first move, the RSF attacked the airbase where six of

Egypt’s most advanced MIG 29s were deployed, destroying four of

them. Egypt is a target of this operation for obvious strategic reasons.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are said, by Palki Sharma on her “Vantage”

program April 22, to be quietly supporting the RSF.

Beyond that, there is a good deal of disinformation about who is

supporting whom and why.

by David Cherry

The author thanks Dean Andromidas for his contributions.

