Globilization: the era of stripping nations internationally

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

The Economic Collapse and Canada [PressTV’s Spotlight with Matt Ehret, Yves Engler]

26 April 2023

In this episode of Press TV’s Spotlight, Matt Ehret and Yves Engler are asked to explain the reasons for Canada’s economic woes and role within the Anglo-American Rules Based international Order. Matters of Canada’s inflation, food crisis, homelessness, and systemic banking issues are also discussed

Like this: Like Loading...