South Africa launches programme to build new nuclear power plants

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has issued a determination in the Government Gazette that will see South Africa procure 2,500MW of nuclear power.

According to the document, this capacity will be built by Eskom, any other organ of state, or in partnership with any other juristic person.

“The buyer of the electricity will be Eskom or any entity determined through Eskom’s unbundling process as the future buyer of electricity,” it stated.

Similarly, the designated procuring agency for the nuclear new build programme will be the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), any other organ of state, or a partnership with any other juristic person.

“The procurer designated above will be responsible for determining the procurement process which will be established through a tendering procedure which is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.”

