Source: Canadian Patriot Press

RT Crosstalk: Leadership in Decline

Jan 25, 2024

It would seem Israel’s war in Gaza is changing everything. Not least the West’s claim to moral leadership in the world. The so-called ‘rules-based order’ has been shown to be a complete fraud. When there is a leadership vacuum, others will fill it. CrossTalking with Garland Nixon, Margaret Kimberley, and Matthew Ehret.

